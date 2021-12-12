Today Adptd releases a moving single illustrating the polarizing sides of racism through her innovative lyrical imagery. This is the second single off her debut EP set to release in 2022. The chorus conveys Josie's personal feelings as a woman of color, how she grew up, and how others view her and other POC. The outward view of the lyrics speak from the perspective of others who only see color. The track title is a nod to the emotion they show towards POC and those who are different: Scared. The combination of perspectives offers an effort to emotionally resonate with fellow African American women and raise awareness towards the dire need for change:

"Scared is a politically and racially centered song. It relates to me being an African American woman experiencing things first hand and having to witness what other POC have to go through as well. It's tiring and exhausting. The Chorus speaks exactly the feelings, the verses are situations, and the bridge asks why it's happening where things should be." - Josie Randle, Adptd

Adptd is composed of Josie Randle (Singer, Song-writer, Guitarist, Producer) a woman of color who is in fact, adopted with a story to tell. She has had the pleasure of collabing with many friends and musicians globally as she has created this unique, emotive, alternative rock record in the Adptd Studio (aka bedroom). The debut EP 'Bedroom Walls', which will follow after a series of singles and visual representation, truly reflects off the walls themselves.

Adptd draws her ambient, yet heavy musical sound from a love of 2000s emo rock, top 40 hits, and many other current artist within the pop/rock, pop-punk, and hardcore scene. Though Adptd may be a new project for her, she is no stranger to touring and being in a band as you may be familiar with her previous 3 piece Eye the Realist. With Adptd you can expect raw vulnerability with a focus on the deep feelings of anxiety, depression, political racism and how those experiences collectively impact one's mental and spiritual wellbeing.

