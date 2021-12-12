Travis Scott has been cut from the Coachella 2022 lineup after his devastating Astroworld Festival.

One of the most awaited music festivals is finally coming next year after years of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It initially welcomed several A-listers to its lineup, including Scott.

However, the rapper has been officially removed from the list by the organizers amid the ongoing investigation.

Variety first confirmed that a report from KESQ in Palm Springs disclosed the news. However, representatives for Scott and the Goldenvoice have not commented on the report yet.

Still, the news outlet gathered sources that could prove the development. For instance, Scott's longtime agent, Cara Lewis, reportedly received the festival's desire to pull out the rapper.

This gave the nod to the recently filed petition calling for him to be removed from the Coachella as a Goldenvoice performer.



"With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, due to Scott's own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals," the description says.

Over 60,000 people already signed on it and supported the removal of Scott from the lineup.

Travis Scott Trying To Clear His Name

Scott's team badly wanted the rapper to be part of the Coachella as it could serve as his major event after the Astroworld tragedy. However, it refused to overshadow the rapper's wrongdoings amid the investigation into what happened during the festival.

For what it's worth, he sat for an exclusive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, where he claimed he had been on an emotional rollercoaster after the event. His Astroworld Festival incident left 10 people dead.

"It really hurts," he said. "It hurts the community; it hurts the city [Houston where he is from and where the annual festival was held]. It's a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving."

READ ALSO: Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead At 78: Was Cause Of Death Health-Related?

Scott also denied that he knew concertgoers had been hurt as he performed on stage. He then claimed he did not know details about it until minutes before his press conference.

Per the musician, he would have stopped the performance if he had seen the stampede. He then insisted he stopped multiple times to ensure his fans were okay.

Unfortunately, his victims and their families did not buy it and saw his statements as an excuse.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Puts Monarchy In Danger: Why Jeffrey Epstein's Photos At Balmoral Could Harm Queen, Royal Family