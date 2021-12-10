Michael Nesmith, Monkees' singer and guitarist who rose to fame in the early 1970s, has died. He was 78.

His family first confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying that he passed away on Friday. Their statement added that he died due to natural causes.

However, BBC, later on, confirmed that Michael Nesmith's cause of death was due to heart failure.

"With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," his family penned. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

Meanwhile, his band member Micky Dolenz shared the same saddening news to Fox News, expressing his heartbreak after losing a friend and partner.

"I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best - singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick," he said.

Their manager, Andrew Sandoval, reflected on the band's last tour last month. Before Nesmith's death, he was still able to perform in a Monkees farewell tour, and Sandoval was grateful for that.

Michael Nesmith's Legacy

Through the years, Nesmith's Monkees helmed several TV shows by writing songs that were written for them. After establishing their empire, the guitarist - alongside Dolenz, Brit Davy Jones, and Peter Tork - chose to have full control of their music.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2012, Nesmith revealed they were happier performing the songs they liked instead of doing the pieces other people made for them.

"It was more fun. That this became a bone of contention seemed strange to me, and I think to some extent to each of us - sort of 'what's the big deal - why wont you let us play the songs we are singing?'" he said at that time.

Monkees eventually split in 1969 after Nesmith won two US chart hits with the help of his First National Band. He also wrote Linda Ronstadt's hit song, "Different Drum."

