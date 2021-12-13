With Scream slashing its way into theaters this January, fans of the ongoing horror franchise have a couple early Christmas gifts coming their way.

First up for Ghostface aficionados is some new poster art featuring the entire. The poster has the masked serial killer hovering ominously in the background, with the film's original three cast members front and center, namely Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. Surrounding them is the new cast of potential targets and suspects, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barerra, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Mickey Madison, and Sonia Ammar.

The poster is reminiscent of the full cast poster art which was made popular by the original Scream movie from 1996, which became a staple of horror films which came out after the successful predecessor. The one difference is the inclusion of the town of Woodsboro included at the bottom, and why not, at this point it has been as much as character to the franchise and Elm Street is for the Nightmare series.

The second big surprise is what the Scream Instagram account has in store for fans. It announced, with the help of its stars Campbell and Cox, that for the next twelve days until Christmas the social media page will have a new surprise every day until the 25th of December. Kind of a horror themed Advent calendar of sorts.

Anticipation is high for this fifth installment of the Scream series and what better way to broaden the excitement for fans than to keep them coming back everyday.

Scream will be in theaters January 22, 2022.