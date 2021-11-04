Fans of the Scream horror franchise have a lot to be excited about with the newest installment of the slasher flick early next year. In order to satiate audiences until then, Paramount has released a featurette to give us a little behind the scenes insight into what this new film has in store.

In the new movie, simply titled Scream, takes us back to where it all began in the first one. The film is set 25 years after the events of the original murders. The quiet town of Woodsboro has another copycat killer dawning the Ghostface garb and is picking off a group of teens in order to bring to light the town's dark past. It's up to the survivors of the original massacre, Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, to stop them before it's too late.

In the featurette, the cast weighs in on the goings on of Woodsboro, the twists and turns, as well as quick clips of the new film that are sure to have people wanting more. Reprising their roles are Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the O.G. final girl of the franchise, Courtney Cox as reporter Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as the loveable Dewey Riley.

The new batch of Ghostface's targets and potential wolves in sheep's clothing are Melissa Barrera (In The Heights), Kyle Gallner (American Sniper), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Marley Shelton (Grindhouse), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Sonia Ammar.

The film series which was helmed by the late, great Wes Craven, now has Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the directing duo behind Ready Or Not) taking the reins this time around.

Scream will be in theaters January 14, 2022.