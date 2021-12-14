He nearly didn't return to the new 'Sex and the City' because of that pioneering Peloton sequence, says Chris Noth, also known as Mr. Big.

In the first episode of "And Just Like That," Chris Noth's character Mr. Big was killed off in a dramatic and heartbreaking way by the players. When Access Hollywood asked him about the Sex and the City revival, the actor stated that he almost said no because of his tragic end.

"I originally called him [the director and co-creator of Sex And The City Michael Patrick King] and said 'Michael, I'm not doing this. I don't want to die.' Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn't end up doing. And I said 'I'm just not interested,' he shared with the outlet. "At first I thought, 'Well maybe they try and adopt a baby?' But no... it's not Sex And The City, it's And Just Like That..., and in this story, Big's got to go."

"Nobody ever really dies because you're always in the minds of people so there may be a little more Big to come," Chris said, via the Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Morgan Freeman Harming Himself? Hollywood Actor's Health Takes Unfortunate Turn

** Spoilers Warning**

One can recall that on the very first episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) returns from Lily's piano recital to discover her beloved John James "Mr. Big" Preston (James Spader) dead in their bathroom floor.

Big took advantage of his spare time and rode his Peloton cycle for a grueling exercise, despite the fact that Carrie had planned to attend her friend Charlotte's daughter's performance. He falls and has a heart attack after a simulated ride with Peloton instructor Allegra.

As a result of the death scene, sales at the fitness firm decreased the day following the premiere, and the company's stock price dropped as well. Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum of Peloton published a statement in response, citing the good effects of biking and claiming the activity would have delayed a heart attack. They even went and condemned the character's lifestyle as being a factor in his cardiovascular difficulties, just to assure the customers that IT IS CERTAINLY NOT THE BIKE'S FAULT.

Earlier on, showrunner Michael Patrick King told Us Weekly and other reporters about 67-year-old Noth's reaction to the pitch and revealed that the actor was truly hesitant at first.

"[I asked,] 'You wanna come in and die?' And then he was like, 'Of course, no, who wants to?'" the executive producer, revealed.

Fortunately, the actor was open to discussing things further. "We started talking about the character and what it would mean," King said. "Then Chris and I worked a lot, and it was a thrill because he has great instincts, great story instincts."

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing