Has Meghan Markle become more obsessed with herself that she began tracking what people tell about her?

Meghan reportedly began tracking everything people talk about her online that she searches her name on Google several times a day. OK! Magazine first reported that the Duchess of Sussex cares for her image even more after starting a new life in the US.

"It's the first thing she does every morning," an inside source revealed. "Then she'll check websites right until bedtime, even though she's got alerts set up to keep track of everything people say about her."

Meghan reportedly started doing so since she is in the process of building herself as an entrepreneur and social activist after leaving her senior royal position with Prince Harry. With that, she feels the need to track the negative and positive things about her.

The source then compared her to her husband, who knows how to block some negativities. Unfortunately, Meghan cannot do that because of her ego and sensitivity.

Did Meghan Markle Become Too Self-Absorbed That She Wants To Block Negative Press?

Far from what the news outlet claimed, Meghan has more things to do than regularly checking her name online to see whether there is a negative report about her. If she would do that, it could consume her whole day to track the stories being written about her despite her plea for privacy.



In addition, the Duchess of Sussex recently won her battle against Mail on Sunday. Despite that, she knows that the tabloids would keep on damaging her mental health, and that is one of the reasons why she should avoid going through the internet.

The Court of Appeal recently rejected Associated Newspapers' request to have a trial over its publication of the personal and private letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle. This resonated with what a High Court judge decided earlier this year, saying that Associated Newspapers' move to publish parts of the letter was unlawful. Thus, it made the trial not possible at all.

Meghan, even after leaving the royal family, has issues with the online trolls. She even told Oprah Winfrey that it had already destroyed her mental health.

"Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it," she said.

With that, the Duchess of Sussex surely does not want to take further damage by scrolling her name online.

