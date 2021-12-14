Prince William might be one of the greatest monarchs in history, thanks to his decision to shape himself on Queen Elizabeth II's idea of a perfect king.

The British line of succession currently ranks Prince Charles as the direct heir after Queen Elizabeth II's reign. His eldest son, Prince William, stands second after him.

In the past months, royal fans have been wishing for the Duke of Cambridge to take over the throne instead of his father since they think he would be a better monarch. With that, royal experts recently revealed the real reason why - and how - Prince William became an ideal king for all.

Prince William Growing To Be A Popular King

In a new conversation between the royal experts, they shared their thoughts about Prince William growing to be the best king. As for the reason behind the positive expectation, they all credit the royal prince's qualities he inherited from Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and the Queen.

According to Penny Junor, the Duke of Cambridge is dutiful and conscientious toward his responsibilities and duties as a royal. In addition, she predicted that he would bring a new twist to the royal family once he succeeds in the throne.



"I think William will be a very popular King. He is modelling himself on his grandmother. He will be traditional in many ways but I think he will bring a new twist to it," she said, as quoted by Express.

Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers agreed to her sentiments and said Prince William would be caring and compassionate, becoming the People's Prince after her late mother became People's Princess.

Meanwhile, Robert Lacey shared his views to PEOPLE, saying Prince William bravely stepped up following the death of Prince Philip.

"It's a crucial inflection point - this heir-in-waiting is under pressure like none before in recent history," he said.

The media has been affecting the royal family through the years, and the royal prince has already accepted that he has to deal with them for the rest of his life, especially when he officially becomes king. Thus, he reportedly planned to have a working relationship with them to ensure a harmonious connection between the monarchy and the media.

