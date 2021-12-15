Former child star Devin Ratray has been accused of hitting a lady and attempted to choke her in an argument Thursday - but police revealed that they are not pursuing charges in the incident.

Ratray, 44, rose to notoriety in the early 1990s when he portrayed Buzz McCallister, the elder brother to Macaulay Culkin's character, in the first two Home Alone movies. According to a heavily redacted police report obtained by Page Six, the lady stated that Ratray hit her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to choke her.

Said crime reportedly happened at a Hyatt Hotel in Oklahoma City. The local police came on the scene and declined to file charges. Ratray and the woman then went their own ways.

A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma City Police Department verified the event to PEOPLE but did not confirm the identify of the lady, citing privacy concerns.

A spokesperson for Ratray did not respond PEOPLE's inquiries for comment, although it was revealed that the two got into a verbal disagreement, but disputed that things became violent. The official declined to tell the outlet what the disagreement was over.

Ratray recently told PEOPLE that a Home Alone reunion was in the works with several members of the original cast. He also reprised his role as Buzz in the movie Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.

"This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation," Ratray told PEOPLE at the time. "Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of. I've come to realize that this movie, it's bigger than me."

The Oklahoma City Police Department stated that they believe the matter to be concluded and do not expect any arrests in the case.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Devin Ratray revealed that he never lost touch with several of his original costars.

"They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf," Ratray told PEOPLE while promoting his partnership with Airbnb - which conveniently lists (through host Ratray) the sprawling, gorgeous house in Winnetka, Ill., that the McCallisters called home.

"The family is moving on their own accord to get together," he adds. "So who knows what's going to happen in the future?"

