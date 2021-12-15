Meghan Thee Stallion recently called out media outlets reporting Tory Lanez's court case for allegedly citing unfounded sources about the traumatic 2020 incident on social media.

The "Body" singer decided to publicly break her silence after apparently reading several articles that have published reports about her past altercation with Tory Lanez following the Canadian rapper's preliminary hearing on December 14, Tuesday.

Meghan Thee Stallion Speaks Up

She started off the tweet, "Like I've been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEAPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day?"

"And watch y'all gaslight me," Meghan said on Twitter.

Before that tweet, the celebrity questioned the validity of the news reports as well as the writers' integrity and asked, "Don't blog/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days."

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

According to Variety, the two artists have constantly posted clap backs at each other on social media and even mentioned it in some of their songs, or in Lanez's case- a full album, ever since the alleged gunshot argument happened in July 2020.

Tory Lanez Acts Up During Court Hearing

The publication also mentioned what had occurred at the said hearing as the "Lady of Namek" singer "shook his head and complained loudly" after being ordered by the supervising judge to return to court once again on January 13 after two assault charges against him were upheld in court.

After the scheduled hearing, Lanez had then taken his complaints to social media as he tweeted, "NAH... I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."

NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 14, 2021



The article can't say which media outlet Meghan Thee Stallion was referring to in her tweets as she stressed, "the majority of the mainstream coverage focused on a detective's statement during the hearing."

Based on a report by BBC News, Detective Ryan Stogner from the Los Angeles Police Department said that the 26-year old TSU graduate demanded to get out of the car she was in with Lanez before the rapper opened fire with a handgun and shouted, "Dance, b-tch!"

