After being a successful musician since she shot to fame in 2008, Lady Gaga has been taking over the world of movies recently. The singer starred opposite Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film "A Star is Born," where she earned her first Oscar Award, and now in "House of Gucci." Since she's been doing drama, is she willing to star in a superhero action movie?

Speaking to Variety to promote her latest movie, the Grammy-winning singer revealed whether her fans, dubbed as Little Monsters, would see her on the big screen as a superhero.

Since musicians have been popping out randomly on action movies, like Harry Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gaga could soon be in her heroine suit, but she has reservations.

“A superhero movie? I might, yeah… It’s really hard for me to say that I wouldn’t do something… I’m not interested in doing things that don’t ultimately have something meaningful to say.” -Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/vTO5okUXhw — Lady Gaga Now ☕️🥄 (@ladygaganownet) December 15, 2021

The actress said she "might" do it, and it's really hard for her to say that she "wouldn't do something."

"I think mostly I'm not interested in doing things that don't ultimately have something meaningful to say," she added. (via Comicbook)

Lady Gaga, to Join X-Men as Emma Frost?

Rumors have been swirling around the internet for years that Lady Gaga could take on the role of Emma Frost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, neither she nor any representative has confirmed this information.

According to Dexerto, the last actress who played the role was January Jones, and it received a mixed response from critics after the 2011 film "X-Men: First Class."

Last year, a fan art became viral on Twitter after a supporter reimagined the Golden Globe-winning actress as the iconic Marvel superhero.

If ever Gaga takes on the role, she would portray the character with telepathic powers and can transform into a diamond state with her strength. The actress could also undergo intense preparation because the superhero needs a demanding portrayal for her durability and reflexes powers.

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Acknowledging Boundaries For Her Roles

Elsewhere in her interview, the actress said she doesn't think any actor should "push themselves to that limit."

Gaga often asks herself why she does that as she previously did "some pretty extreme art pieces" throughout her career, like having to vomit on stage intentionally, bleed at the 2009 Video Music Awards, and more.

"I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far," she added.

