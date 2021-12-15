An online petition urging Netflix to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Sweet Magnolias was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears' younger sister, 30, announced that she's reprising her role as Noreen Fitzgibbons. She announced that she will be returning to the small screen in February for the second season of the romance-drama.

NOREEN IS BACKKKKKK!!!" Jamie Lynn captioned a series of photos from the set. "So grateful to be a part of this amazing community. FEBRUARY 4th, 2022 SEASON 2."

Bill Townsend's ex-wife Maddie's former mistress Noreen is now nine months pregnant.

An announcement about her return to the show as a series regular was made back in May. However, many thought that this would not push through given how her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle progressed.

In the months that followed, Britney Spears testified against her father Jamie Spears, and other members of her family about their involvement in her allegedly harsh conservatorship.

An online petition asking for the streaming service to remove Jamie Lynn's Noreen from its roster appeared on Change.org in reaction.

Almost 30,000 people have signed the petition as of this writing.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has been apart of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears," the petition's creator, Makalah Mcnatt, wrote. "We've learned the truth & how Jamie Lynn is just as corrupt & responsible as the people who put her sister in that conservatorship. She lives off her sisters hard earned money, her sister doesn't even have access to her own money but Jamie Lynn & the rest of the Spears family does. Remove Jamie Lynn immediately!!!"

As of June 23, Britney's legal agreement with Judge Brenda Penny had been in place for more than 13 years. Among other things, she claimed her father and his crew had deprived her of her freedom, forced her to labor against her choice, snatched away her money, and drugged her.

"Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," the singer said, adding that anyone who had a role in "punishing" her when she once rejected the idea of doing her last Las Vegas residency "should be in jail."

The conservatorship agreement has now been ended.

As her attorney investigates the various complaints of conservatorship abuses, she has gotten more and more comfortable pointing the blame at individual relatives she believes have mistreated her.

While many want Jamie Lynn Spears punished, this is not enough to sway "Sweet Magnolias" producers it seems.

