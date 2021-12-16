If the cast list didn't already make it obvious, the trailer definitely did: The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe is going to be one of those movies that makes it into the romcom classics canon, right up there with movies like When Harry Met Sally..., 50 First Dates, and Crazy Rich Asians.

The plot, according to a statement by Paramount Pictures, is as follows:

Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.

This trailer has everything: Two super awkward characters who have no idea they're about to fall in love, dry witty commentary over their actions, an insane Daniel Radcliffe character, and a whole lot of sexual innuendo.

It's also got a really funny opening set up by Bullock and Tatum, where they have a little banter and bicker with a very confused but excited Daniel Radcliffe. The whole moment has the same energy as this absolutely classic YouTube video:

The movie will also feature Brad Pitt, who was revealed in the trailer to be an ACTUAL rugged and handsome adventurer man, as well as SNL's Bowen Yang and Oscar Nuñez from The Office.

The Lost City will premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022 - but for now, here's the trailer: