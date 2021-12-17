Kim Kardashian seemed to have some regrets over her marriage with Kanye West as the reality TV star admits she was too harsh on her ex-husband over a piece of accessories.

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" starlet revealed that she regrets how she reacted and handled her estranged husband's political beliefs during the 2018 elections. Page Six reported that the socialite confessed how West's support towards Donald Trump and wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat had affected their marriage at that time.

However, due to their ongoing divorce, the Kardashian has now developed a different perspective on the past situation.

Kim Kardashian Learns from Kanye West

The article mentioned how the SKIMS founder recently guested on Bari Weiss' Substack channel "Common Sense."

In the show, she shared her thoughts and opinions on how "ridiculous" the mentality of cancel culture is, specifically the topic of her getting backlash because of Kanye West's public support of former President Donald Trump.

"Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him," the businesswoman questioned.

Today, a Quick Question with @KimKardashian on social media, power, and why she doesn't really care about fame anymore. https://t.co/QnTaYKAxCW pic.twitter.com/KmDL6dTCoG — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) December 16, 2021

"If I was worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me. Anyone wouldn't be them!" READ ALSO: Mason Disick Warned Aunt Kim Kardashian Because of One Occurrence with Daughter North, What Happened to 'KUWTK' Star?

Kim Kardashian on Cancel Culture

However, before this realization, Kardashian had felt "nervous" about breaking the status quo as she described her personality at that time as someone who would say, "Okay, you guys don't like the red hat? I'll take it off."

According to Daily Mail, the media personality recalled a time she had been "forceful" with West over the said article of clothing. "I remember other people were around, and it became a thing where he wasn't going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I'm very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him and argued with him like, 'You have to take that hat off,'" Kardashian shared.



The celebrity concluded her regret over her argument with the "No Child Left Behind" rapper as a learning experience as she said, "That's why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing because I really do believe- and you and I have been at several dinners together where people are discussing their thoughts on it- in rehabilitation and freedom of speech."

Weiss replied, "I've never really been into cancel culture."

READ MORE: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Finally Reconciling? Rapper Shoutouts Ex During His Live Concert with Drake