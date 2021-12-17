Britney Spears has apparently settled her wedding plans with fiance Sam Asghari as speculations of the singer's special day keep circulating online.

Based on the reports, the "Baby One More Time" singer and her model beau have already decided on having an extravagant reception party after their wedding, which is rumored to include "a fireworks display, and orchestra and great food."

According to OK! Magazine, the celeb has all the reasons to celebrate not only during this holiday season but also for her wedding day. The article listed Spears' 40th birthday bash and romantic getaway with Asghari in Mexico and the termination of her 13-year conservatorship as some of her earlier celebrations this year.

Britney Spears Extravagant Wedding

A close source to the artist revealed that Britney Spears has never felt more blessed after receiving all the good news saying, "She's finally got her life back. What makes it even more special is she has a wedding to plan- and a future to look forward to."

The publication also mentioned that the celebrity couple had already aimed to exchange their vows in Malibu, California, this incoming spring. Spears is apparently not looking forward to wasting any more of her time with Asghari.

"The more they talk about it, the more they want to make it a big event. They'd love a fireworks display, an orchestra, and great food," the insider further confesses.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Enjoy the Holidays

However, before all the wedding planning, the love birds are still busy enjoying the holiday celebrations either with each other or with Asghari's side of the family. Spears is publicly known to now be estranged from her loved ones, including her mother and father- Lynne and Jamie Spears.

The source continued to spill even more inside information about the couple, such as their desire to start their own family. "Britney and Sam are eager to have a baby. They're hoping to make a happy announcement before the end of the year. It would be a Christmas miracle!" the informant said.

CNN recently reported Spears' latest social media post just this Wednesday, which turned out to be the singer's way of teasing her fans.

According to the news outlet, the "Womanizer" star had taken to her Instagram to upload a mysterious video of her rocking what appeared to be a baby and holding a baby bottle while having her back turned towards the camera.

The short clip has currently garnered the attention of everyone as Spears had captioned the post with "New addition to the family. Guess if it's a boy or a girl. Thank you again baby @samasghari!!!" Many comments have claimed that it's a new fur baby for the starlet.

