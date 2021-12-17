Evander Kane, of the San Jose Sharks, is accused of hiding money from creditors as his alleged gambling habit spiraled out of hand.

As part of his Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the hockey player has been sued by California Bank & Trust, according to court records acquired by Radar. He had $10.2 million in assets and $26.6 million in debt earlier this year. The move was surprising given his lifetime earnings of nearly $62 million.

Evander admits owing California Bank & Trust $4.25 million in his petition. His bankruptcy lawsuit may undo that. The bank's lawsuit asks the court not to release the funds. Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, according to California Bank & Trust. The bank claims Evander engaged the agency out of fear about his incapacity to pay his debts. It claims Evander and his attorneys planned to hide assets from creditors.

"Real estate loan transactions and transfers of non-exempt assets to and from a newly-formed Florida shell entity" were said to be used in the alleged scheme. Evander allegedly opened a Florida LLC called Lion Properties. To "secretly protect his assets from creditors," the bank argues. Suit says corporation "never operated with a business model other than hiding Kane's assets from creditors." The bank reportedly accused Evander of gambling away $1.5 million in the year before his bankruptcy. A bankruptcy should be dismissed, and Evander liable for the $4.2 million.

Ex-girlfriend alleges he reneged on a $2 million abortion deal along with his violent divorce from his wife Anna that included violence charges, as Radar first revealed.

Last week, there were two games this weekend at SAP Center, but Evander Kane is unlikely to dress for either.

Kane missed the Barracuda's practice at Sharks Ice on Thursday morning, arriving minutes before the team began skating. Kane had a medical visit before practice, said Joe Will.

Kane, who did off-ice training instead, said he won't play until he's fully healed. The Barracuda is scheduled to practice again Friday and play Abbotsford on Saturday and Sunday.

"I want to make sure I'm okay," Kane said Thursday. "I want to be 100%."

Kane hasn't practiced with the Barracuda since last week and hasn't played since the Sharks visited the Vegas Golden Knights on May 12. He missed the Barracuda's two games in Abbotsford, BC, and San Jose's 10-1 loss to Stockton on Tuesday.

Kane was banned for 21 games on Oct. 18, two days after the regular season began, for breaking the NHL and NHLPA's COVID-19 Protocol.

"It's not like a development situation to where you're just going right into maximizing games," Will said. "With this, you certainly want to take your time so that you're not putting him in a harmful situation. He didn't have a training camp, so this kind of is his training camp, getting a cadence of good practices."

The Sharks would have a greater chance of moving Kane if he was healthy and productive. Kane is in the fourth year of a seven-year deal for $7 million annually.

