Alec Baldwin set the records straight about the damaging report about him following the release of the warrant of arrest.

Baldwin took over the internet again after a judge approved a search warrant to obtain the actor's cellphone. Amid the new development, Newsweek shared an article alleging that the affidavit from Detective Alexandria Hancock revealed that the actor discussed his choice of weapon with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed via email.

"Alec said since they were in rehearsal, he assumed he had an empty gun, therefore when he shot the gun, Haylena [sic] was right in front of him," the news outlet quoted. "Alec described the gun to be a 'period' Colt. He said there were emails transferred back and forth between Hannah and him where she showed him different styles of guns."



But no long after the article was shared, the actor took to Twitter and denied that he requested a larger Colt revolver before the fatal shooting.

Alec Baldwin Did NOT Make Request

On his now-private Twitter account, Baldwin shared a link to the article and called the headline a "lie."

"This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false," he went on.

The report disclosed that Gutierrez-Reed showed him different types of knives for the movie production before showing him a colt with a brown handle and a cherry handle. He reportedly picked the firearm with a brown handle in the end.

After Baldwin clarified the news, fans started alleging that someone is setting up the actor and making him take the blame.

One said, "Someone wanted that poor woman dead, but not Baldwin. He is being set up to take the blame for sure. Someone hates him enough, to set him up for murder. I pray the truth comes out soon."

"Who cares if he didwant a larger gun? Its make believe, he could have asked for the biggest gun ever made. I don't believe he asked for it to be loaded with a live round, and that's what matters," another added.

As of the writing, the authorities continue to do the probe into what went wrong on the movie set. Most recently, they have been granted to do a forensic download on Baldwin's phone to acquire his contacts, text messages, social media accounts activities, and all possible deleted data that could help them in the current investigation.

