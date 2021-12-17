Alec Baldwin almost harmed other people on the set of "Rust" after the actor shockingly requested something else during the filming.

A new development on the probe into the "Rust" shooting incident found critical information about the event. According to the new police report, Baldwin requested a bigger gun before the shooting incident took place, almost harming more people present on the set.

The affidavit from Detective Alexandria Hancock revealed that the actor discussed his choice of weapon with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed via email. The same legal document declared that a search warrant was finally issued to legally acquire Baldwin's phone.

"Alec said since they were in rehearsal, he assumed he had an empty gun, therefore when he shot the gun, Haylena [sic] was right in front of him," Hancock wrote, as quoted by Newsweek. "Alec described the gun to be a 'period' Colt. He said there were emails transferred back and forth between Hannah and him where she showed him different styles of guns."



Hancock added that Baldwin wanted a bigger gun while Gutierrez-Reed also showed him different types of knives for the "Rust" production. Per his request, the armorer showed him a colt with a brown handle and a cherry handle. In the end, he chose the handgun with a brown handle.

Police Obtain Alec Baldwin's Phone

The same affidavit revealed that a search warrant was filed in Santa Fe county magistrate court after a New Mexico prosecutor said some individuals who held guns on the set might face criminal charges.

Investigators initially requested Baldwin's phone to inspect his text messages, social media communications, browser history, and other information on the device that might help the authorities in the investigation.

"There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the affidavit said. "There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews."

Baldwin already broke his silence on the recent development through his civil attorney, Aron Dyer. They released a statement saying that the evidence would soon show the actor is not civilly or criminally responsible for what happened.

In addition, they reportedly filed a warrant to safeguard Baldwin and his family's information that is unrelated to the case.

