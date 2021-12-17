Joe Exotic announced he is delating his prostate cancer treatments until his resentencing has finally been done.

Exotic's team filed a new motion to federal court, telling them that his current condition can be safely monitored until the resentencing.

"Postponing radiation treatment until after resentencing would not be detrimental to his health, as it is unlikely to affect his prognosis or outcome," the document said, as quoted by USA Today.

Federal officials revealed Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, will need up to eight weeks of radiation treatments but cannot travel to receive them.

In the same filing, he requested for the court to set the sentencing date between January 20 and 31 due to "declination of radiation and the ability to postpone it pursuant to his own doctors." His team did not miss the chance to ask the court to free him already by saying that more advanced options would be available for him within the next six to 18 months.

The court has not responded to his request yet as he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He also violated federal wildlife laws multiple times.



However, they faced troubles after a federal appeals court ruled in July that he should have a shorter prison sentence since the trial court previously treated the two convictions separately.

Joe Exotic's Cancer Battle Explored

Exotic's postponement of his tests shocked the public as he revealed in November that his doctor diagnosed him with prostate cancer.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice," he penned.

His legal representative, John M. Phillips, confirmed the latest biopsy report through a separate post, urging the court to grant him the freedom he needs for him to get the treatments already.

He previously alleged that he never received any help when he tried seeking medical treatment. At that time, he said his life was something "worse than at any humane society for dogs."

