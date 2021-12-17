Reports believe that Queen Elizabeth is going through "darker days" right after her traditional Christmas feast's announced cancellation with the rest of the royal family.

Apparently, the royal is reminiscing by listening to her old music favorites as she "remembers her family's fond love of a British entertainer. NBC royal journalist and commentator Neil Sean reported the issue as a source told him the Queen is listening to George Formby to cope with her loneliness.

Through his YouTube channel, Sean stated how the monarch and more royal members from the palace were big fans of the English singer-songwriter and comedian, might as well considering that she shared history with him.

Royal Christmas Heartbreak

A source told Sean that the Queen has "returned to the things that made her smile as a child." He further stated that the monarch began listening to George Formby's songs as she was a big fan of the entertainer.

He also added, "It doesn't matter if you are royal or not, you can suffer from loneliness, so how does our Queen combat this problem?"

"[George Formby] fell out of favour in the 1950s but never truly with the monarchy, they were always very delighted to see him," Sean continued his statement, even mentioning that the artist used to perform at Windsor Castle for the Queen Mother in the 1940s, with the current Queen present as well.

"We all know what we mean by that, when people have lost someone, everyone fusses around in the first few months... But then they get busy with their own lives, it is no different for the ruling monarch," the NBC journalist added.



Christmas Plans Gone

According to Express, the 95-year-old monarch's plans were canceled because of the pandemic's growing number of infections. In that case, significant royal events, like the annual Christmas lunch, needed to be put to a halt or at least revised.

Knowing that numerous family members were supposed to attend the event, a royal source claimed that it was canceled as a "precautionary measure"' amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The source noted that this would become the second consecutive year the gathering was canceled after last year's lockdown restrictions.



In recent news, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty told the public they should "deprioritise" social interactions for this holiday and minimize unnecessary contact.

