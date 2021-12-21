Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth have been good friends for decades after they starred together in the hit series "Sex and the City" and his guest participation in the 2021 reboot version. However, despite their long friendship, the actress is not vouching for him in the recent sexual assault allegations he's facing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "And Just Like That" actress issued a statement regarding Mr. Big's controversy, saying she and her co-stars are "deeply saddened to hear the allegations."

Parker rallied her support to the victims "who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the statement concludes.

The statement was signed by SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

At the time of this writing, Chris Noth remains inactive in all of his social media accounts.

What Happened to Chris Noth?

In early reports, two women by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, who are not related to each other, came forward with their accusations against Noth, saying his recent appearance in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That" triggered them.

In an explosive article published by The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe alleged that she was sexually assaulted in Los Angeles, California, in 2004.

On the other hand, Lily was working as a waitress at the VIP section of a nightclub. At first, she felt flattered that the actor was "hitting on her" despite him being married and a father to his children.

However, things took a different turn after going out to dinner. Noth took Lily to his apartment, where the alleged assault took place.

Zoe said a similar thing happened to her, as Noth flirted with her while she was working before forcing her to have sex with him in his apartment.

Since the news broke out, Chris Noth has denied all the allegations. He said in a statement that he met the women "years, even decades" ago, and their claims are "categorically false."

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago- no always means no- that is a line I did not cross," he said.

The actor later clarified that all encounters were consensual, and it's difficult for him not to question the timing of the accusations coming out.

