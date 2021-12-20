Prince Harry becoming king might happen as Queen Elizabeth II already issued a warning to Prince William and the next heirs to the throne.

"Prince Harry king" took over social media recently after Queen Elizabeth II urged Prince William to stop flying helicopters alongside his family - especially his children - due to succession fears.

Each Night released the result of the Google search data, which revealed that "Prince Harry king" search increased by 769 percent in the UK on December 20 alone. This led to royal fans expressing their concerns as they do not want the Duke of Sussex to rule over the monarchy.

Currently, the line of succession sees Prince Charles as the direct heir, followed by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Sussexes - Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet - come thereafter.

The sudden search came after reports about Queen Elizabeth II advising the Duke of Cambridge to skip flying helicopters with Kate and their children emerged.



"While all the Queen's family will be incredibly precious to her, Prince William and his three children represent a bright future for the monarchy, and she will want to ensure that they stay safe and well, ready to receive the Crown," a spokesperson for Each Night said.

The same representative warned that, although Prince William has experience in flying helicopters, they are not the safest way to travel, especially alongside the other heirs. What could be worse is that Prince Harry could take over the throne after Prince Charles if something bad happens to the Cambridges.

Why Heirs Should Not Travel Together

For centuries, the royal protocol has been banning two heirs from being on the same flight together. However, the Duke of Cambridge repeatedly breaks the rule by traveling with his children.

For instance, he traveled in Australia and New Zealand alongside their then-9-month old son, Prince George.

"While there is no official rule on this, and royal heirs have traveled together in the past, it is something that the Queen has the final say on," a royal spokesperson said.

Royal fans also do not approve of seeing Prince Harry asking that they expressed their concerns online after "Prince Harry king" trended.

One said, "If there was an accident, Prince Harry could be King and that would be a disaster."

"So one day Prince Harry could become the president of the USA and the King of England both at the same time. Then the USA will take over the UK," another assumed.

