The official trailer for the murder mystery Death on the Nile has been released. This intriguing 20th Century Studios' film is based on superstar mystery author Agatha Christie's novel of the same title. It chlornicles the story of when, as described by the official release,

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.



The phenomenal cast includes silver screen sensations such as Kenneth Branagh, Gal Godot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, and others. This long awaited project was filmed back in 2019. Disney is now set to release Death on the Nile exclusively to theaters in February of 2022.

This film adaptation is one of the most highly anticipated projects of the new year. Agatha Christie is a time-tested sensation. Giving her works new life on the screen is the best way to honor her career. The Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd., James Prichard, said

More than 100 years after the publication of Agatha Christie's first novel, her crime fiction works remain immensely popular and continue to be discovered anew by people around the world. I'm thrilled that Disney and our partners believe in this franchise, which has helped introduce millions of new fans to Christie's classic works. We're honored to be in business with Disney, Ken, and all who are dedicated to preserving the long legacy of these titles for future generations.

We can't wait to see Death on the Nile in theaters on February 11, 2022.