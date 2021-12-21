The public has seen Kanye West face another heartbreak after his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as he reportedly ended his short relationship with 22-year-old Vinetria.

According to the Daily Mail, Ye was spotted December 20, Monday night, looking "somber" after dining at the Cara Hotel, Los Angeles. The next day, it was confirmed that the couple had decided to stop their relationship.

The rapper's dinner outing happened shortly before his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, joined by Pete Davidson, went on a breakfast date also in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

Caught On Camera

The photos obtained by the publisher described the "DONDA" producer as "stone-faced" while hurrying away from the hotel. He donned an ultra-casual monochrome ensemble with a black coat, which he partnered with a black hoodie poking out through his collar.

He also covered himself with a black graphic baseball cap, pairing his jacket with charcoal jeans with white paint.

Meanwhile, it was brighter on the other side of the former pair. The SKIMS founder was seen at the Fountain Coffee Room at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as caught by TMZ. The new couple was seen around 7:30 a.m. in casual sweats and T-shirts, suggesting that they had only woken up from bed.

Apart from that, the two were also spotted in New York City Staten Island on Saturday, as reported by the same source. Apparently, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian rented out a screening room to watch Lady Gaga's new film "House of Gucci."

Another Fail For Kanye

Even as the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's budding romance with Davidson appears to be going well, her ex's relationship with model Vinetria has already come to an end.

According to Page Six, after "hooking up for a while" and their relationship initially confirmed in November, West and 22-year-old Vinetria decided to split. It is also believed that the Grammy-award winning singer already unfollowed her on Instagram.



The couple was last spotted together at the basketball game from his Donda Academy prep school team in Minneapolis when they were still in a relationship.

Before the two became lovebirds, West was previously linked to another model, Irina Shayk, who only lasted for a while as well.

