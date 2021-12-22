Johnny Depp's fans make sure they have a payback time against production companies who removed the actor from their franchises.

For decades, Depp had been regarded as one of the most popular and in-demand Hollywood actors due to his portrayals of different movie characters. Things changed, unfortunately, when he tried cleaning his name by launching the libel case against The Sun over the article that called him a wife-beater.

After losing the legal showdown, he was senselessly fired from two of the biggest franchises he helped to become big - "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."

He once penned a heartfelt letter to his fans who have been supporting him since the beginning before informing them that his future as Gellert Grindelwald had ended.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp wrote.



Disney also removed him from "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise despite bringing a billion to the company through its run time.

With the recent release of the "Fantastic Beasts" trailer, fans could not help but express their dismay while burying the two franchises. For Deppheads, both series would no longer do good because of Depp's absence.

RIP, "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean"

On Twitter, several fans told "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises "Rest in Peace" as the film series would reportedly not do anything good anymore since Depp is no longer in any of them.

One said, "Johnny Depp really said 'Fine, but I'm taking Grindelwald's soul and flavour with me'. RIP the Fantastic Beasts franchise I guess lmfaoooooo."

"If you want to watch Fantastic Beasts, I get it but please don't give them your money. Warner Brothers don't deserve any profit off it after everything they've done to Johnny Depp," another added.

Another called for justice for the actor, writing, "As you watch the Fantastic Beasts Secrets of Dumbledore trailer today, never forget that WB replaced Johnny Depp, a victim of domestic violence, all because his abuser lied under oath and a UK judge refused to compare her false testimony to hard evidence."

Depp has not commented on his fans' recent petitions yet. But he did pledge to prove everyone wrong by winning the upcoming defamation trial against Amber Heard.

