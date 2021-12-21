Princess Diana was a 100 percent blueblood even before joining the royal family. However, a report claimed that her real father was Sir James Goldsmith.

Royal author Tina Brown uncovered shocking information about Princess Diana's life, saying John Spencer was not her real father. She noted that there had been rumors that Frances Spencer had an illegitimate baby with the billionaire businessman.

Goldsmith was widely known as a notorious womanizer before his death in 1997 after suffering from a heart attack while battling pancreatic cancer. At that time, he was one of the richest men in the world and got married to several women with whom he shared his eight children.

But the buzzes suggested that Princess Diana was one of the children.

"Her husband (John) was drinking heavily and was beastly to her," said a source. "She knew James Goldsmith and the rumor was they had a brief fling," Brown said. "At that time, its fair to say that Goldsmith was a sex maniac."

The Princess of Wales's appearance ignited the talk even more as she had a close physical likeness to Goldsmith's daughter, Jemima. The two women became close friends that the Goldsmiths were eventually tagged as the royal princess' second family.



Meanwhile, Jemima's mother, Lady Annabel, was said to be Princess Diana's confidante.

Was Sir James Goldsmith Truly Princess Diana's Father?

Amid all the claims, several royal fans corrected the reports and called them a "pure conjecture."

On Quora's page, people flocked together and discussed the buzz. The top commenter revealed that Princess Diana struck up a friendship with Jemima Khan after falling in love with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. They reportedly only had the connection because of that fact.

Another user said that Prince Harry looks like Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, proving that the Princess of Wales was indeed part of the Spencers.

Meanwhile, Jemima showed massive support toward Princess Diana in the past years as one of her close friends. In fact, she quit "The Crown" due to its disrespectful script despite the fact that she dated its creator, Peter Morgan.

In 2019, she told The Sunday Times that she decided to contribute only because she wanted to reveal Princess Diana's last years before her death.

"When our co-writing agreement was not honored, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit," she went on.

