Alicia Witt has been bombed with heartbreaking news about her parents' deaths inside their Worcester home, multiple news outlets confirmed.

Police responded to the home where Witt's parents reside after the "Walking Dead" actress lost contact with them in several days. When she asked a relative to check on Robert and Diane Witt, they found the couple's dead bodies inside their abode.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Witt wrote in a statement, as quoted by Fox News. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Initial reports revealed that the couple faced furnace problems, prompting them to use a space heater instead. However, firefighters who were present on the scene said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home. Meanwhile, police Lt. Sean Murtha noted there were no apparent signs of trauma and foul play.

Thus, the parents' cause of death remains a mystery as of the press time. The authorities also scheduled autopsies already to determine the manner and cause of their shocking passing.



Meanwhile, many neighbors claimed they offered Robert and Diane their help as their home became disordered. However, the couple refused. One neighbor came forward and said they had been ill for quite some time already.

Internet Users Questioned Alicia Witt

Following the emergence of a photo of the home where Witt's parents resided, several internet users asked the actress why she let them stay in a house "like that."

One said, "This woman is a multi millionaire. And her parents lived in a house like this???"

"She didn't even pay for someone to come check on them daily or do maintenance work, since the article said Neighbors would come around to mow grass. I mean, DAMN. No central heating and cooling and likely died from that space heater they were using. Sad," another replied.

Witt indeed has all the ways to keep her parents secured since her acting career has been blossoming through the years. When she began her career as a child star, she appeared in several films, including "Two Weeks Notice," "Vanilla Sky," and "Mr. Holland's Opus."

Most recently, Witt released her new album, "The Conduit."

