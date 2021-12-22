After staying silent for nearly four years, James Franco recently appeared in an interview to address his controversial sexual misconduct allegations and share his side of the story. Still, Twitter fans expressed their thoughts, saying they don't trust his reasonings.

Speaking to SiriusXM with Jess Cagle, the actor finally addressed his allegations detailed in an article by The Los Angeles Times in 2018.

Franco first explained why he chose to speak out now after a long time, saying when the report was published, his first thought was, "I'm gonna be quiet. I'm gonna be, I'm gonna pause. Did not seem like the right time to say anything." (via ET Canada)

The "Oz the Great and Powerful" star also mentioned that the "natural human instict" is to make the controversy stop by addressing it immediately and apologizing for their actions, but he chose to stay silent because it doesn't allow him to "do the work" and peel off the layers of what's happening. (watch a clip of the interview above)

Over the past four years, Franco said he's been working hard, and he was in recovery from substance abuse.

His recovery made him a better person as he used it as a "background" to start examining the allegations.

Aside from substance abuse, he also made a shocking confession about struggling with sex addiction.

READ NOW: Kim Kardashian Trying Hard to be Beyoncé? 'KUWTK' Star Called out Online for Doing THIS in Latest Ad [PHOTOS]

Fans are not Convinced.

After the teasers of the interview started circulating online, many fans immediately took to Twitter to express their disappointment, saying his sex addiction shouldn't be an excuse for his actions.

One fan pointed out that he shouldn't be using his condition to do harmful things, writing, "Sex addiction is not an excuse to gaslight, harass, manipulate, threaten or abuse anyone else."

If the sex addiction excuse didn't work for Jesse James or Tiger Woods then it's not going to work for James Franco. He's not addicted to sex, he's addicted to rape simulation. https://t.co/6g8UZmLVXS — Ben (@HANDSaLIVE) December 22, 2021

Another user said it's a shame that people are still giving him a platform, saying, "They are not allegations, he paid them off which implies he did it. Providing him a platform for a comeback is disgusting."

Some users mentioned that Franco's recent interview is an attempt for him to shoot to fame again after the controversy, "This is an attempt by Franco to begin to rehabilitate his image in the eyes of the public. His [2 million] dollar settlement meant he bought his freedom. Protest by not buying to see his movies."

READ ALSO: The MCU's 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Has Dropped And Wanda Is Ready To Fix What 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Broke