Shia LaBeouf and a very pregnant Mia Goth were spotted out and about together before Christmas. This as the actor continues his court battle with his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who is expecting their first child.

The 35-year-old struggling actor and the 28-year-old pregnant model were seen Tuesday afternoon doing a little shopping near LaBeouf's Pasadena, California, home.

Their first stop was a local home decor store, followed by a trip to the local Rite Aid. Given that Shia caught up with Mia soon after returning from Puglia, Italy, where he was working on an Abel Ferrara produced movie about Padre Pio, it appears that the two are doing well.

In addition to seeing the ex-lovers hanging around a lot recently, she's also been wearing a sparkling diamond on her left ring finger!

The sighing was the same on Tuesday. Although it's not known if LaBeouf and Goth have repaired their marriage or re-engaged, the message they have been sending out is apparent.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears COLD As Ice? Singer Plans to Have BEST Christmas Yet, Without Mom, Sister or Father!

Lars Von Trier's 2013 film, "Nymphomaniac," brought the two together. A few months later, they began dating and made news in 2016 when they seemed to be married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clark County officials declared that an official wedding had not taken place, but they acknowledged that a commitment ceremony was held. After Mia and Shia broke up in 2018, Shia publicly referred to himself as a married man.

That same year, he began a relationship with British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, 33, who is now suing him for alleged abuse and sexual violence.

Last month, Radar announced that LaBeouf and Twigs had struck an agreement to put an end to the litigation. Based on records we were able to collect, it appears as though the actor informed the court that he and his ex had agreed to move their next planned hearing from December 15 to May 2, 2022.

FKA Twigs, a singer who divorced with actor Shia LaBeouf in 2019, has revealed that she suffers post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her relationship with the actor.

Legal action has been taken against actor Shia LaBeouf by Tahlia Debrett Barnett, better known as FKA Twigs.

Barnett told Louis Theroux's podcast she felt "scared and intimidated and controlled" by LaBeouf, and she "wasn't allowed to look men in the eye.

The actor said that most of the charges against him are baseless. He already expressed his regret for the pain he has caused.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing