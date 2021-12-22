Kim Kardashian is still choosing the best for her ex Kanye West, despite their supposed breakup.

An insider told Page Six that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are sticking to group dates to protect Kanye West from getting out of control.

"The group outings are to spare Kanye's feelings," says an insider. "Kim doesn't want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos."

This is kind of weird for someone who have already moved on from her ex.

She believes that being in a group gives the impression that things are more laid-back. "She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated," the source added.

Having bipolar disorder, which West claims leads him to be "hyper-paranoid," is something he has openly discussed. After dinner at Angelina's Ristorante on Staten Island and a movie at a nearby theater with Scott Disick, Chris Reda, and another man, Kim Kardashian and James Davidson headed out for the night.

However, this was not the first time they had gathered together as a group. Kourtney and her fiance Barker were also on the first date, which took place at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

The KKW Beauty founder's best friend Jonathan Cheban joined Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Zero Bond in November. Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav have also been friends with the alleged couple.

In spite of their preference to be in a group, the billionaire and Davidson aren't deprived of time alone. He was seen leaving Kim's New York City hotel on Monday morning. In the end, she was captured by a spy attempting to smuggle herself out of his Staten Island apartment through a back door.

Last month, the couple was spotted out and about in Palm Springs and Staten Island, where they had a private dinner date.

Even though Kim filed for divorce in February and just completed paperwork to be deemed legally single, West has been open about his desire to reunite with his former wife.

Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 10 was when he implored her to "run back" to him, as well as Thanksgiving Eve charity event on Skid Row, where he raged about how God wanted him back with her.

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK," he said at the time. "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

