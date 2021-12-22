It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple.

Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."

The Golden State Warriors player and Ayesha immediately got a place on Twitter's trending list after the rumors spread, saying that their relationship is described as an "open marriage" with "side-hookups."

What Open Marriage?

One anonymous source told the blog through a submission, "Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren't as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!"

They also added, "They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they've been together for so long."

Ayesha previously said her religious belief was the foundation of her relationship with her husband. "My whole goal was to do the things I wanted to do, but all while being a light for Him," she said in 2019.

Is It Really Stephen And Ayesha Curry?

The said submission may not have mentioned Ayesha nor Stephen by their name. However, a separate report investigated the statement with its email titled, "Chefs on and off the court," hinting at the NBA player and his wife, a chef. Apart from that, the athlete earned himself a nickname in the NBA as "Chef Curry" since he "cooks up" the scoreboard making shots every game, per source.

Despite the rumors, it is also known that the two are vocal about their "conservative family image, believe in modesty," and also becoming a "God-fearing" family. This has made multiple netizens believe that the post was about the Currys. As of writing, none from the couple has spoken about the rumor. And yet, numerous Twitter users were already quick to assume and made memes online regarding the situation.

Me: I’m tired of hearing about Khloe and Tristan, && Will and Jada



Today: Ayesha Curry in a open marriage with Steph Curry and Devon Franklin divorcing Meagan Good pic.twitter.com/KMTRnQgjzL — A Blessing (@BLM_004) December 21, 2021

Ayesha and Steph Curry bout to release a statement saying they relationship is only open to the Lord 😂 pic.twitter.com/FhvSVDhQJi — 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) December 21, 2021

