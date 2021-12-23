Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records, dominating the holiday movie-rush, and putting Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, on the map.

Yes, the young star was on the map before, but now he is a landmark: the cornerstone on which the future of Hollywood's leading men will be built. It has already been announced that the star will be coming back for the next Spider-Man. Producer Amy Pascal said in late November:

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

So for anyone worrying we were going to see Holland step out of the role, you can take a sigh of spidey-relief.

While we know that Holland will be returning to the incredible role with the MCU, his limitless casting potential leaves us questioning where else we may see the super-star. We already know that Holland is set to play the celebrated dancer Fred Astiare in an upcoming Sony film. He will also be seen in the upcoming action-adventure movie Uncharted and the highly-anticipated indie film Cherry.

He would be far from the first Spider-Man to make a major, big blockbuster name for himself outside of the franchise. In fact the trajectory of Spider-mans past show us the same. Andrew Garfield receieved an awards nomination for Hacksaw Ridge and will likely be nominated for his leading role in Tick, Tick...Boom! Tobey Maguire starred in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby in the leading role of Nick Carraway.

Whatever is on the horizon for Tom Holland, we are sure it will be fantastic! We can't wait to watch!