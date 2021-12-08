This weekend marked the Los Angeles premiere of director Aaron Sorkin's latest film, Being The Ricardos, the story of the time Lucille Ball of the iconic I Love Lucy was accused of being a communist during the Red Scare, and the effect that had on not only her, but on her Cuban-born husband Desi Arnaz (AKA Ricky Ricardo), and on everyone who worked on the I Love Lucy set.

Enstarz Red Carpet correspondent Frenchy was right there with all the stars as they poured in to finally watch the fruits of their labor come to life on the big screen, and he got to talk to many of them - including Javier Bardem and JK Simmons - about what it was like to be in the film.

First of all, surprise surprise: We found out that literally everyone's favorite episode of I Love Lucy is the ever-famous chocolate factory episode - even the people who have studied episode after episode of the show in order to get to know the character's they'd be playing.

We asked Nicole Kidman how she managed to take on a role of such ginormous importance, playing such an iconic and REAL character from America's history, but she said that it wasn't as difficult as everyone swore that it was - she just had to find the things they had in common.

"There were so many things I could relate to in her...I think a lot of people could relate to her when they watch it, you think she's so far off there, but that's the genius of Sorkin's writing, is that he's made this woman who you kind of admire and who inspires you, but you feel her: she's vulnerable, she's a go-getter...she's the smartest person in the room and she doesn't apologize for that, and I love that."

With insight like that, it's easy to see why Kidman ended up being the one selected for the role, no matter what fans on Twitter had to say about it. You can see her in all her I-Love-Lucified glory in Being The Ricardos, in theaters this Friday, December 10.

To see the full interview and hear what all the other stars had to say, check out Enstarz on YouTube!