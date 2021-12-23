Recently, Enstarz got a chance to sit down with Denyce Lawton and Donnell Turner, the stars of Most Wanted Santa, a brand new Christmas movie now streaming on the free streaming app, Tubi.

Most Wanted Santa tells the tale of an FBI agent and a detective who team up to find the criminal behind a string of art thefts. The number one suspect is an unexpectedly handsome Santa Claus - who actually has a very good reason for acting so naughty.

During the interview, the pair had plenty to say about how much fun they had shooting the movie, but they also gave some fascinating insights into how they came to get to this spot in their careers, and the experiences they had along the way.

For Lawton's part, she talked about her first television role with a speaking line, which was on the show Half & Half. She just so happened to share the scene with a true icon - the legendary late rapper DMX, who she said had special faith in her as an actor.

"I knew DMX from when i worked in the music industry...from my def jam days...one of those memories i had was him saying that he was really proud of me and not only did he pray with me - because he prayed before he did anything - he prayed over me. And my career. And my life."

That's powerful stuff - but Turner still managed to shock his co-star with his answer to the next question.

Many people - including Lawton - may not know, but Donnell Turner is actually the younger brother of a member of the R&B group the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, better known as DRS.

Turner regaled us with the story of what it was like taking the ride up the fame ladder with his brother when he was just barely 19 years old.

"So my brother is living with me, sleeping on my floor in my one bedroom apartment, and I have a newborn...I was hustling - we go to the mall one day, and some guy was like 'yo EJ - that's my brother's name - we've been looking for you - we just signed a deal with Ruthless Records. And everybody knew the Turner brothers played basketball, and then afterwards...we would sing. So they all knew my brother could sing. EJ could just do it. So they were like...'Meet us tomorrow.'"

He then went on to describe the wild ride that led to them releasing their first song, which included a bidding war with MC Hammer. Ultimately Hammer did win the contract (and said no to Donnell joining the group, citing that he was too young) and before they knew it, their single "Gangsta Lean" took off.

"We pull up at a stoplight and we're starting to hear cars pulling up bumping the song! We're like 'yo hold up,' we thought it was the cassette - we pull the cassette out and we still hear it...we're like 'okay how is this happening?'" "I'm in the video! I'm the one who shot the guy that they're singing about. So if you see the bald cap, that's me at 19!"

You can hear even more of Turner's stories about his early days with DRS, and about Turner's experiences working with DMX, AND get the scoop on Tubi's new Christmas movie, Most Wanted Santa, when you watch the full interview.