After the backlash that Ben Affleck received from the public, he is seen enjoying some quality time with his youngest son Samuel. Interestingly, despite the approaching holidays, girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is not seen anywhere near him.

The 49-year-old "Gone Girl" actor was caught by paparazzi riding his $30,000 Harley Davidson electric motorbike outside his ex-wife Jen Garner's Brentwood, California, house. With his 9-year-old kid by his side, Affleck appeared to be having a great time.

On December 15, Lopez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show and hasn't been seen with her boyfriend since then. Lopez was spotted eating lunch with her daughter Emme on Tuesday in Los Angeles. For a pair that has been inseparable since rekindling their romance in April, the separation is intriguing.

After hearing Affleck slam Jennifer Garner in an interview, sources close to the pair revealed that nowhere is the diva happy about it. Instead, Lopez was "livid." Affleck admitted to the shock jock that if he married his ex, he would "probably still be drinking." When asked why he began to drink, he answered, "I felt stuck."

"I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

An insider claims Lopez lost it after hearing what was said and was particularly angry too that Affleck was talking about their relationship when they agreed to keep things private.

Lopez however, released a statement claiming she fully supported Affleck and that more than anything, she was proud of him as a father. "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel," she said.

She added, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

Meanwhile, as Jennifer Lopez recently showed off a new coat, eagle-eyed fans noticed a possible hidden reference to her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

"Cozy morning in my Super Puff," she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 21, alongside a photo of herself relaxing in a white Aritzia puffer jacket. In her hand, however was a coffee mug bearing the initial "B" that fans were quick to say refers to Ben.

More so when wise fans know that there is no one in the Grammy winner's immediate family whose name starts with a "B."

