With the help of Hilaria, Alec Baldwin wants to guarantee a quiet Christmas celebration with the whole family.

The past days have not been that good for Baldwin, whose privacy has seemingly been affected by the reckless media and "Rust" shooting investigation. So for this year's Christmas, he wants nothing but a peaceful day with his family in their Hamptons residence.

Ahead of Christmastime, a source revealed to People that the couple wants to spend the holidays with their little kids as peacefully as possible. Since their children are still young, they want to give them a memorable day despite the ongoing investigation. Hilaria even reportedly noticed the joy in their kids' eyes as they prepared for the holidays.

In fact, they went with their parents when they shopped for a Christmas tree.

"They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents," the source added.

The couple shares six children together - Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, and Maria.

However, they might hit a glitch on Christmas day as more details about the investigation emerged.

What's The Latest on Alec Baldwin, "Rust" Shooting Incident?

Before the source unveiled the family's greatest hope for this year's Christmas, Hutchins' father recently broke his silence and insisted that Baldwin is partially responsible for his daughter's death.

In an interview with The Sun, the cinematographer's father, Anatoly Androsovych, said he could not understand the actor's behavior at all.

"It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it's hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter's death," he said.

Baldwin himself got bombarded with a damaging claim, saying he requested a larger gun before the set's fatal shooting. The report disclosed that Gutierrez-Reed showed him different knives for the movie production before offering him a colt with a brown handle and a cherry handle. He reportedly picked the firearm with a brown handle in the end.

The actor has since dismissed the allegation and referred to it as a lie.

On top of these, a staff of a news outlet was recorded questioning them on the streets of New York City. The man, at that time, pointed his phone onto Baldwin and "harassed" them by asking whether he did not pull the trigger.

