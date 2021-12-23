Kim Kardashian has recently revealed a unique way of keeping the Christmas spirits going for her kids.

Apparently, the SKIMS founder revealed that she hired a pianist to "wake up her kids every morning with Christmas music" for the whole of December, per The Sun. On her Instagram Story, December 12, Sunday, the mother of four posted clips of Philip Cornish, who is the pianist, playing next to her large Christmas tree.

Kardashian explained in the video, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids." In a separate clip, she also captured the musician performing in the corner of the room.

Christmas At The Kardashian's

It is known that the Kardashians have always gone all out every holiday. And this year, aside from the live piano player, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her daughter had revealed how they keep Christmas alive in their Calabasas mansion.

Yooooh, but guys North West actually went live for a while on her TikTok and baby girl gave a mini house tour!! pic.twitter.com/pXUXH7BS6C — Sumting_nu (@SumtingN) December 16, 2021

Her daughter, North West, documented a tour on their joint TikTok account the same day, revealing their once called "minimal monastery." The 8-year-old showed their long hallway filled with fuzzy cream-colored trees.

In addition to that, Life & Style Magazine reported that the family also has their own "absolutely gigantic" Christmas tree filled with strings of white lights. The young Kardashian also showed a few more holiday things around their place, including a gingerbread jar, figurines, and an "Elf on the Shelf" wearing Christmas pajamas.

Kanye Is Still Here!

Despite KimYe being in the middle of divorce since February, the beauty mogul still included Kanye West in the decorations. The source stated that there are six white stockings placed above their fireplace, and North zoomed in on one labeled "Kanye," making it sense that Kardashian and all four of their children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, have one each.

They seemed to have proven that they will "keep things friendly for the kids over the holidays," as the publisher would say, and it wouldn't necessarily mean to be heading for reconciliation.

As a bonus, North's two pet lizards also have one stocking each as well.

