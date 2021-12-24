Apparently, Victoria Beckham's theme for her Christmas decorations this year revolves around the idea of "less is more" as the starlet reveals the minimalistic interior of their £31M ($41.5M) mansion house.

One report stated that the Beckham family's colossal London estate looks a bit empty and bare even with Christmas just around the corner. According to Hello! Magazine, the former Spice Girls member has gone against the usual impressive, spectacular, and extravagant Christmas decorations that celebrities are known to show off during the festive season.

It seems like Beckham opted for a more lowkey and simple holiday look and ditched the floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree and jaw-dropping bauble archways.

Victoria Beckham's Christmas Motif

Based on the article, the musician's recent social media post last Friday, December 17, had accidentally shown everyone how less is more when it comes to the Beckham's Christmas ornaments. Well, really, what the "Wannabe" singer revealed was only a snippet of the family's London residence- specifically the front door to their house.

They also mentioned how the now-deleted Instagram story had featured Victoria Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, all dressed up in his spider-man costume. The 16-year-old even did a jumping stunt at the entranceway of their multi-million dollar family home, where two simple wreaths hanging at the Georgian double doors behind the 16-year old had caught the attention of many.

The publication also noticed that the wreaths themselves were kept bare by the property owners as no hint of pinecone, a single holly sprig, or a twinkle of Christmas lights accompanied the plain and simple holiday decoration.

The Beckham's Simple Christmas

Another source reported that earlier this month, the renowned fashion designer had already given her 29.2 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her family's minimalist motif for the December 25 event.

On December 1, Beckham posted a picture of their "dazzling" Christmas tree on her IG stories with the caption "Elf is back!!" The small toy was positioned to be hugging or hanging onto one of the many barren, undecorated branches of the evergreen tree

The article speculated that the "mischievous elf" was at fault for the missing trinkets and empty-looking seasonal tree. However, Mrs. Beckham did her best to make the photo look festive enough by adding virtual baubles using one of Instagram's graphic features.

Another noticeable item in the picture was the five Cadbury's advent calendars placed underneath the aforementioned yule tree, which is supposedly for each of the celebrity mom's children. Perhaps the remaining one is for her superstar husband and former pro football player David Beckham.

