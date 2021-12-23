JoJo Siwa made headlines as a video recording of her almost getting trampled and crushed by Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder had gone viral on social media.

The YouTube personality had reportedly attended the NBA game last Tuesday, December 21, at the former Staples Center- now called Crypto.com Arena. According to E!, the venue's camera captured the incident and was even uploaded by The Suns' official Twitter account.

The updated tweet asked Siwa, "How's it going down there?" to which she replied, "Quite well."

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Viral Video

The article stated that the 18-year old had taken her reaction over on Instagram as she posted a close-up shot of her face while Crowder had dived towards her in an attempt to catch the ball but ended up narrowly missing Siwa as he crashed behind her courtside seat. "I just got trampled by a [basketball] player," the teenager captioned her IG stories.

"It was really cool. Also, I just saw my life flash before my eyes. If I wouldn't have ducked, I would've been out, down for the count. I think I would've got a broken neck... It's honestly really entertaining. It really spiced up the day." Meanwhile, People reported that the athlete himself had also reposted the clip but with a different perspective as Crowder put "hurt bad AF" on his Instagram stories.

The publication also mentioned Iman Shumpert, NBA player and "Dancing With the Stars" Season 30 champion, who chimed in and jokingly told Siwa, "You were supposed to catch him and keep him safe," on his IG stories as well.



Netizens Alarmed for JoJo's Safety

The video quickly spread on Twitter, with even one account reposting the slow motioned clip. It was captioned, "JoJo Siwa was sitting courtside at the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game when she nearly got crushed by Suns player Jae Crowder."

Netizens had quote tweeted the post with their own thoughts and opinions about Siwa's and Crowder's run-in, with the majority of them having one primary concern- the safety of everyone.

"I still don't understand why basketball courts are like this. Like these are muscular men over 2m tall, if one were to fall on top of you, you'd be crushed," one person said. At the same time, another account tweeted a similar thought, "These seats kinda don't need to be a thing like [Crowder] could've done way more damage to himself by trying to avoid her when he could've just fell on the floor of the chairs were gone."

However, some of the quote tweets were making light of the situation by inserting their variations of humor, such as this person who claimed that "JoJo Siwa could probably shoulder tackle Jae Crowder."

JoJo Siwa could probably shoulder tackle Jae Crowder. https://t.co/K627t0bl20 — 🕵🏽‍♂️📰 (@SecretNewsLife) December 22, 2021



