In the last few days, Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas plans have shifted.

Her Majesty is expected to spend Christmas Day with her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucestershire spent Christmas last year at their rural residence in Gloucestershire.

Why Isn't Princess Anne Spending Christmas With Her Majesty?

The royal couple, Princess Anne and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were meant to attend the little gathering. The latter, on the other hand, is said to have tested positive for COVID yesterday, indicating that they will not be spending Christmas with the Queen.

The Holiday Plans of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will spend Christmas with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their residence in Norfolk, with the Duchess of Cambridge's relatives expected to join them.

After the Duchess of Cambridge released the "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" special, which was taped in early December, the Cambridges are keeping busy this holiday season.

The evening honors those who have "stepped up to help their communities during the epidemic," as well as organizations and people who have done so.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card Overanalyzed By Social Media Users -- Released Amid Divorce Rumors?

The Queen's Plans Have Been Canceled

As the number of cases of the coronavirus continued to grow, it was announced last week that Queen Elizabeth II had postponed her plans for the customary pre-Christmas family supper. The event was canceled for the second time due to the epidemic.

Her choice to stay at Windsor Castle was taken after "careful thought," according to a royal source, and is part of an ongoing "precautionary strategy."

Despite the fact that the complete family will not be reuniting at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II will still be able to meet her relatives.

Many of her relatives are expected to pay her a visit, however it is unknown whether Prince William's family will be among them.

Both Prince Charles and Prince William reside far from Windsor Castle, and a visit to the Queen over the holiday season would entail a lengthy journey.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, meanwhile, live in the Windsor region and visit the queen over the holidays.

The 96-year-old monarch spent last Christmas at Windsor, where she and her now-deceased husband, Prince Philip, were kept safe during lockdowns.

READ MORE: JonBenet Ramsey's Killer Still Unknown 25 Years Later -- But Older Brother Reveals Reason Why Pageant Queen Was Killed