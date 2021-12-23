In a newly issued Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally shown the world what their newborn baby Lilibet Diana looks like six months after she was born.

In the newest photo posted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the family of four appeared cheerful and comfortable.

In the photo, the 40-year-old former Hollywood actress holds up their two-year-old son, Archie Harrison, as the former royal looks on with his arm around his daughter.

Alexi Lubomirski, who snapped the Sussexes' engagement photos and official family photographs during their royal wedding, is said to have taken the photo.

Archie flaunted his striking red hair and sported pants like his mother and father, and his face is now visible, unlike in earlier photos Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published.

The aforementioned Christmas card was released to announce that they have donated to a number of charities, including a foundation that supports Afghan families left behind after the US withdrawal and Paid Leave For All, in light of Meghan's recent campaigning for a paid family leave law for all Americans.

Besides the portrait, a message from the Duke and Duchess said, "This year we welcomed out daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama and Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

"As we look forward to 2022 we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afhghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Of course, social media couldn't help but obsess over the image and its release timing.

A first family photo of Harry, Meghan, Archie and baby Lilibet is their official Christmas card pic! Taken by @alexilubo: pic.twitter.com/VmHf34l1gt — Emily Nash (@emynash) December 23, 2021

Royal author Angela Levin questioned the outfit choices of the couple, saying in a tweet, "The Sussex children look very sweet and smiley. Is Harry trying to make a financial point that he has no shoes and his jeans are torn? Or is he just trying to be with the teenage gang."

A Twitter user @davidjmcclure suggested, "It's the California look!"

@Canellalabelle responded, "Good one. I think they wanted to convey that they are a simple normal family...you know intentionally trying to pull at heartstrings.. what they try to always do and end up failing..."

@BettinaBillgren also said, "It is a Christmas Card not a political flyer. Still FINALLY.

But would it hurt to have everyone to look into the camera?"

But @jen3plus suggested, "Picture released at a time there were rumours of a pending divorce. What timing! Now complete the Picture, lay down the titles that you have disrespected for so long, get real jobs, go for therapy and stop making money off rubbishing everything that gave you immense privilege."

However, it is worth noting that several rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the brink of a divorce. But those speculations are merely just that. After all, nobody from their team took the time to confirm or deny the claims.

Meanwhile, other internet investigators look closely at the picture and claim that the background is not from their home but just a backdrop.

@Brian74485729 said, "Someone pointed out there is a faint grey line between baby's head and clothes, boy is looking at Ms knee and all the rest looking at the baby. Looks set up in so many ways. As proven liars how can we believe, answer cannot."

