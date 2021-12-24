Many fans were disappointed to learn that Adam Levine wasn't invited to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's July wedding.

After all, after meeting and working on the set of "The Voice," the two guys appeared to have been close friends for years.

When he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this month, the country singer stated that not inviting the Maroon 5 frontman to their wedding was one of the best decisions he'd ever made.

It was, however, simply a jest, since he and Adam usually appear to throw shade at one other, but nothing serious.

However, several media outlets couldn't help but speculate about their true relationship.

According to In Touch Weekly, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton were never close and their "bromance" was only for show.

The "Minimum Wage" singer and the "Payphone" hitmaker have been arguing for years, according to a source, and they are failing to get along because of their differences.

The insider went on to say, "They come from totally different worlds. Blake is a total jokester, while Adam is very Hollywood - he's loud and flashy."

One of the things they agree on is that Adam reportedly thinks that Blake's wife Gwen is more like him than his husband, even saying that they are "mismatched."

Adam's quips are apparently upsetting to Blake, and it's made worse by the fact that the former coach doesn't know when to stop.

"He once stated Gwen was cool and Blake wasn't," the person continued. It may have appeared to be a joke, but it was painful. Even if he said them with a grin, some of Adam's remarks would be below the belt."

Blake is also said to be relieved that Adam is no longer on "The Voice," since no one would tease or hurt his feelings on the show anymore.

"Adam has made it obvious he's not coming back without elaborating on why, and Blake must be cool with that," the person continued.

"Blake has been playing along for over ten years, but the underlying truth is that he doesn't care about Adam. Blake didn't want him near his special day."

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's Feud: The Truth

However, speculations that they were feuding were disproved when Adam Levine told People magazine that he and the country singer still communicate via "texting or FaceTime."

He also mentioned how much fun he had reuniting with Gwen Stefani and her hubby for their Super Bowl T-Mobile commercial.

Blake explained to Ellen that he was not invited to the wedding for no reason.

"I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding and I think it's funny."

