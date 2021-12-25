Blake Shelton is one of the pillars of the country music industry, not just in America but all over the globe. However, despite his success and chart-topping music, one report suggests that the musician is suffering from insecurities leading him to consider undergoing plastic surgery; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Come Back As A Country Boy" hitmaker is struggling with his physical appearance as he doesn't want to see an "old guy with a belly and wrinkles" whenever he faces the mirror.

An insider spoke to the publication, saying he's now scouting for cosmetic surgeries and he "craves" for it."

Some of the reported procedures he underwent were "sucking fat" from his stomach and "injectables" like botox and fillers.

The country star isn't hiding his plans from his colleagues and wife as he reportedly sought advice from Gwen Stefani and "The Voice" co-coach Ariana Grande.

Blake Shelton Went Overboard With Plastic Surgeries?

Now that the singer is done with his fillers and botox, sources claim that people close to him are starting to get worried about his overall appearance.

Since he had less-invasive procedures, as explained by Dr. Jack Zamora of InfiniVive, Shelton is reportedly starting to look "over-plumed" and "waxy."

His friends are worried that he will undergo more procedures that could harm and make him look botched.

The Truth Behind Blake Shelton's Physical Appearance

After the report was published, BTimes Online debunked the claims by saying the publication didn't have substantial evidence to prove their claims.

Although the report included an opinion from an expert, it remains unclear whether Shelton got plastic surgery or not.

In the industry, many male celebrities have admitted to undergoing numerous procedures to maintain their youthful-looking appearances like Simon Cowell, Josh Hutcherson, Christian Bale, and more, but Shelton isn't on the list as he never publicly spoken about it.

Not the First Plastic Surgery-Related Issue About Blake Shelton

In earlier reports, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly feuding over the latter's hobby of undergoing several procedures.

The report suggests that the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker is starting to go overboard with the cosmetic surgeries.

However, the outlet also debunked the report, saying the publication that wrote the story about the couple had inconsistencies with their previous issues.

