Wendy Williams apparently had a very lonely Christmas.

The 57-year-old continues to suffer with her physical and mental health after a year of setbacks caused by her health, including hospitalization for a psychiatric episode, a rehab stint, and the loss of her marriage.

Wendy's Christmas is also marred by the fact that all of her pals have supposedly gone.

An insider told The Sun that the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" that she "no longer has any allies, she is totally unable to keep friends because they say she 'uses' people."

They went on to say that Wendy is "incredibly rude to people who try to get close to her or try to help her."

Wendy Williams had been spotted alone a lot after her divorce from Kevin Hunter in 2019. Kevin is currently with his mistress Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to his child lately.

Despite their lack of friendship, Wendy was infrequently spotted with her 21-year-old son Kevin Jr. in 2020, which was a difficult year for the media celebrity following the death of her mother Shirley.

Wendy even took some time off from her talk show to grieve the loss of her mother, and many worried she would have a nervous breakdown at the moment.

Wendy's relationship with her brother Tommy also weakened as a result of Tommy's dissatisfaction with Wendy's absence from their mother's burial rituals.

After a disagreement last year, Wendy Williams' connection with her close buddy DJ Boof is non-existent.

Her sidekick was also fired from the show and even posted a cryptic message to fans, saying, "Y'all have no idea what's really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don't wanna lose their jobs, this is going to play out bad. I feel sorry for the workers and victims."

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Heartbreak: Rekindled Couple's Relationship Predicted Not To Last For The Second Time

The Wendy Williams Show

While Wendy Williams tries to get her life back on track, Sherri Shepherd and a slew of guest hosts have been stepping in on her show.

The original host is not anticipated to return to her show in the coming months, prompting fears among fans that she might never return to "The Wendy Williams Show."

Meanwhile, Sherri has been filling in for Wendy on a regular basis, but many are beginning to prefer her over Wendy.

"Hands down, no one else needs to host this program BUT SHERRI Shepherd," one admirer remarked.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton, Adam Levine Faking Their Friendship After The Latter Said He and Gwen Stefani Are Mismatched?