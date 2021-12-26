Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are expected to split up for the second and maybe last time, as they are apparently not going to last.

According to Closer UK, the couple's reunion is one of 2021's numerous narrative twists.

Lopez and Affleck dated for nearly a decade and were even engaged. However, right before their wedding, they called off the whole affair and went on to date and marry other people.

Jennifer Lopez was still seeing Alex Rodriguez in April when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited.

However, speculations about Lopez and Rodriguez's breakup were identical to those surrounding the former pair. After all, they had been engaged for quite some time.

Then, almost out of nowhere, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress and the "Daredevil" actor began hanging together, with no sign that they were even talking to one other, despite the fact that they had both recently ended their respective engagements.

Affleck and Lopez have been photographed together at movie premieres and other events since then. They've also been photographed out on date nights and on lavish holidays.

Fans aren't persuaded that the couple will endure forever, no matter how in love they appear to be right now.

"It didn't work out the first time, and it won't work out now," an insider told the site.

A second person, however, disagreed. "I think coming back together later in life may work," a source said, "since you're both older, wiser, and you know what you want out of life."

"I didn't like his recent claims that his drinking issue stemmed from him feeling imprisoned in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and that he'd still be an addict if he was with her," they said.

"He's since apologized, but blaming your spouse isn't fair, and it's never anybody else's responsibility."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don't have a lot of love for each other, according to astrologer Debbie Frank, who told Hello Magazine that the only reason they got back together is because they have unfinished business from years ago.

"Not being able to get through the difficult moments is not exactly favorable to long-term partnerships," she noted.

"It might be that it's simply a fantastic notion, and they haven't been able to let go of the romance," the expert continued, "but I'm not seeing definitely that this would convert into another proposal."

