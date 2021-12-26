Tom Holland certainly cannot let the issue of him being shorter than Zendaya go. He recently liked a post that highlighted why being shorter can still work when dating a taller woman.

Holland, 5'8, who is dating co-star Zendaya, 5'10, hinted that he is very well aware what people are saying about their height differences. He liked an Instagram post that asserted "According to science, short men have more sex," as reported by The Sun.

It can be remembered that the the Thursday LADbible post featured a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from their 1998 movie "Twins," wherein there was a caption that read, "According to The Journal of Sexual Medicine, shorter men are more sexually active than taller men - who would have thought ay?"

"A study of 531 heterosexual men found 'coital frequency was higher among men with a height of less than 175cm' - which is just under 5'9," the caption further read.

Because of Zendaya's two-inch height advantage, some have taken to mocking the actor for even dating her.

ALSO READ: Jaden Smith Needed Health intervention From Family Because He Was 'Wasting Away'

At a Sirius XM Town Hall event to promote their next blockbuster earlier this month, the pair poked fun of their height gap. According to Holland, the idea that their height difference might cause issues was a "dumb assumption."

"My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone," Zendaya said, while dispelling the notion that women should not fall in love with men shorter than them.

"Thank you for bringing that up," Holland said, as he became emotional discussing how societal expectations make it hard for men to fall in love with women taller than them.

"Every girl we tested for both roles was taller than me," he said. "There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short," the Brit continued.

In England, the average height of a male is 5'10". There is an average height of 5'4" among American women, according to the CDC. Rumors of a romantic relationship between the two actors have been circulating since the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017. After they were photographed making out in the back of a LA traffic signal this summer, the rumour was confirmed.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing