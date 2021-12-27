Chris Noth, the embattled actor who has been accused of sexual assault, was observed traveling about New York City alone on Christmas Day. It's not surprising, considering the serious allegations against him, but it does not make it less sad to see, especially on such a family-oriented day.

The 67-year-old actor from "Sex and the City and And Just Like That" walked the streets of New York on Saturday without his family in sight, according to the Daily Mail's report.

Noth's wife and two children were subsequently rumored to be spending Christmas in Los Angeles, distant from the actor's current sexual assault allegations.

As the number of women accusing Noth of sexual assault rises to five, the latest complainant, Lisa Gentile, described in explicit detail how the actor aggressively touched her on a Saturday night in 2002.

Lisa claims that Noth squeezed her breasts over her shirt as she begged him to stop, before slipping his hands beneath her shirt and pulling her bra up.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Reconcile Despite Allegedly Assaulting Mom Yolanda Hadid?

They say she was pushed by Noth to put his shirt up over the top of him. It was then that he grabbed her hands and tried to make her touch his penis, which she struggled to resist.

To Noth's displeasure, after Lisa told him to stop, he started calling her derogatory terms like "tease" or "bitch," he said. He allegedly contacted Lisa the next day and threatened to ban her from the entertainment business if she told anybody what happened the night before. Lisa was an aspiring singer.

Due to the affair, Noth has experienced a significant amount of blowback in both his personal and professional lives. Because of his previous failures, the actor has been dumped by his talent agency as well as removed from his part in The Equalizer and stripped of his $13 million tequila brand agreement.

Tara Wilson, his wife, was sighted in Los Angeles on Christmas Day without her wedding band, where she was still at the time.

A former stand-in actress on HBO's "Sex and the City" is speaking up about her experience with Chris Noth following sexual assault charges. She's reread the article she wrote in February 2021 for an agency that claimed a "alpha male" actor "manhandled" her and made disparaging remarks about a coworker while she was in the room. After the sexual assault claims, she identifies the actor as Noth in an amended copy.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Becomes the Greatest Asset of the Royal Family, Here's an Explanation Why