Gigi Hadid and her baby daddy, Zayn Malik, were spotted together just weeks after he was accused of assaulting her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Deuxmoi received a purported photograph of the duo from an eyewitness. When Gigi and Zayn entered a facility, insiders claim she was pushing the stroller with Khai, Gigi's baby. Camden, New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium is where the two were apparently spotted. This happened before Christmas.

Christmas Underwater offers three seasonal performances and eight underwater light displays. The two had had a difficult few months, so the reunion can be described as quite fascinating. In October, Zayn and Gigi ended their romance when Gigi's mother Yolanda claimed that Zayn physically assaulted her in her Pennsylvania home.

During the pandemic, the couple had been living in the same house. According to reliable sources, Yolanda unexpectedly turned up at Zayn's house, surprising the young man.

The former One Direction musician reportedly referred to Yolanda as a "f***ing Dutch slut" during a tirade against her. In the end, he was charged with four counts of harassing conduct. He agreed to a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one charge.

According to rumors, Gigi hastened to meet with New York-based custody attorneys after the breakup. The model apparently wanted her daughter's father to be a part of her life, and the two were working on a custody agreement. "Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad. Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way, " an insider said.

In the absence of an agreed-upon custody arrangement, it appears that the parents are attempting to co-parent as best they can.

While her relationship with Zayn Malik remains up in the air, Gigi is said to have grown so much closer to her sister Bella. According to a source who recently spoke with People in December, Gigi Hadid has been leaning on her younger sister as her best coping mechanism. "Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident," the source said. "Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family."

