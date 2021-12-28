Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's case has been connected to Lauren Smith-Fields' death.

More murder cases continuously emerged in the past months while Laundrie and Petito's case got more spotlight compared to others.

Most recently, the 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has been found dead after meeting an older white man she met on Bumble. Multiple news outlets revealed that a relative initially discovered her unresponsive on December 12 before ultimately passing away.

Her family revealed that the police would not investigate her death, prompting the internet users to call for the help of authorities who worked on Laundrie and Petito's case.

On Twitter, several users connected the two cases as they asked the police to look into Smith-Fields' death, as well.

One said, "Can we have the same detectives from the Earth that solved #GabbyPetito #BrianLaundrie crime? Asking for a friend. #LaurenSmithFields was found dead in her home after meeting with unidentified white male on dating app."



A similar call was made last month when Lauren Cho went missing before she was found dead.

"Even now that #LaurenCho has been found, we are still not seeing the same level of attention on her case and calls for justice that #GabbyPetito received. Please don't forget about Lauren and the other missing and listed murdered. Arrest Cody Orell. #BrianLaundrie," one wrote.

What Happened to Lauren Smith-Fields?

Westchester News 12 first reported that a man had contacted police about Smith-Fields' death. The man was not detained nor questioned further as he was "nice" and "was not subject to be investigated."

Amid their search for the truth, the victim's family reportedly dealt with a "very insensitive, condescending and arrogant detective."

According to Smith-Fields' mother, they wrote a letter to the Bridgeport Police Department about Smith-Fields' case but never got a response in return. Meanwhile, councilwoman Maria Pereira said the police owe the matriarch an apology.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: Monarch Deals With 'Deeply Saddening' Death News During Holiday Season

"She sent a really well-written email - it was lengthy, it was extensive, it was very detailed - and I was shocked when she told me just yesterday she had not even received a response," Pereira said, per Yahoo! News.

The city's medical examiner is yet to reveal Lauren Smith-Fields' cause of death. But the victim's father has also called out the department's poor handling of the case.

Some even compared it to Laundrie's case, as they believed that the "white privilege" has been affecting cases like the most recent ones.

READ MORE: Boxer Danny Kelly Tragically Killed In Front of Girlfriend, Kids During Christmas Eve: Cause of Death Shocking