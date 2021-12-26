Radio presenter and indigenous actor-writer, Candy Palmater, passed away, as confirmed by her manager.

CBC News reported Palmater's death as it was confirmed by her partner and manager last Saturday, December 25. Her manager, Denise Tompkins stated that the comedian died peacefully at home in Toronto, Canada, and a virtual public service will be organized for the fans and her friends.

As of writing, no reports had revealed what could be the cause of her death. However, it is known that she had been ill for several weeks and was recently discharged from the hospital, as per her social media updates.

Palmater In The Industry

For almost three decades, Candy Palmater resided in Halifax. Before starting her broadcasting career, she studied law and worked as a lawyer for the Nova Scotia government.

According to the said source, Palmater was widely known as a member of the "Mi'kmaw Nation" in New Brunswick and known for her "bold feminist humor" which has fronted her radio and television shows.

And during her career, she was able to create APTN's "The Candy Show" and became the show host. The comedian later co-hosted the talk show "The Social," and made multiple TV show appearances, including "Trailer Park Boys."

Palmater also became a frequent CBC personality, as she starred in "The Candy Palmater Show" for CBC Radio One, CBC-TV series "True North Calling" and a panelist on "CBC Canada Reads" in 2017.

The comedian had just finished writing her autobiography, which will be published in 2022.

READ ALSO: Jack Hedley Dead at 92: James Bond 'For Your Eyes Only' Actor's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed Palmater once admitted that she was a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and described herself as "a gay, native, recovered-lawyer-turned-feminist-comic who was raised by bikers in the wilds of northern New Brunswick."

Numerous fans and friends have left tributes online following the sad news of Palmater's passing. "Candy was an incredible talent but also a truly special person," said CBC News general manager Susan Marjetti.

"It is such a loss. Another light has gone out in the world today." The show "The Social" also updated on Twitter regarding her death, and posted, "Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us."

Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us. We’re thinking of her loved ones today. She’ll be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/5IRDZwFLet — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) December 25, 2021



"We're thinking of her loved ones today. She'll be deeply missed," they concluded.

May her soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Henry Orenstein Cause of Death Tragic: 'Transformers' Creator Dead at 98